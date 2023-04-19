Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,095 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Gildan Activewear worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

