SWS Partners Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SWS Partners decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71. The company has a market capitalization of $414.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

