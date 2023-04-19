System1 (NYSE:SST) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Head to Head Comparison

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of GigaMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares System1 and GigaMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 N/A N/A $21.03 million N/A N/A GigaMedia $5.59 million 2.77 -$3.06 million ($0.28) -5.00

Analyst Recommendations

System1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GigaMedia.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for System1 and GigaMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 1 1 2 0 2.25 GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

System1 presently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 111.00%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than GigaMedia.

Risk & Volatility

System1 has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaMedia has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and GigaMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 N/A -24.79% -11.06% GigaMedia -54.76% -6.22% -5.74%

Summary

System1 beats GigaMedia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

