Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,500,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $140.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

