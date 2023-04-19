Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.1 %

TTWO opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $140.69.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.48.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.