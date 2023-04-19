The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $375.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $339.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.42.

Shares of GS opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.72. The firm has a market cap of $111.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.62 by $0.17. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

