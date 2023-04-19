The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

