The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $298.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.36 and a 200 day moving average of $304.90.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.