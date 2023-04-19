Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,700 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.29. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.95 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 11.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $16.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

TCBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.