Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,039,000 after purchasing an additional 36,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

TRN stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $32.80.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

