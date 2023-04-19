U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,797,000 after buying an additional 496,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

