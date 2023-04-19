UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after buying an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,603,000 after buying an additional 501,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,936,000 after buying an additional 85,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.