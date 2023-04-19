Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Short Interest Update

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter worth $93,108,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Valaris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of VAL opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Valaris has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

