Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $250.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $213.73 and a 52 week high of $309.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.48.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

