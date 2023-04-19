Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 143.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC opened at $196.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $189.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $170.83 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

