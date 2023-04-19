Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.7% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,397,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,054 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,315,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,038,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $260.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day moving average of $242.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

