Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $163.55 and a 52 week high of $219.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

