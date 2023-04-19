Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 406.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $148.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

