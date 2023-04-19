Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

