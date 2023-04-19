Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,673 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 354,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $150,135.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,279.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,974 shares of company stock worth $468,653. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

