Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.20. The stock has a market cap of $439.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.30.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.