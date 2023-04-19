Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Cut by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,909 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,468.4% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,000,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $207,798,000 after buying an additional 90,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

