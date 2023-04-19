W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 254,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

