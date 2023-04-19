Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day moving average of $143.01. The company has a market capitalization of $403.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

