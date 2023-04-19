Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,065,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,124,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $249.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $278.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

