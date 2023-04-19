Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSO. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $318.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.91. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $343.85.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,730,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Watsco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after acquiring an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

