WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 94,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $141.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $414.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

