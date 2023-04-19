Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 34,753 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.28. The company has a market cap of $584.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $364.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.37.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.