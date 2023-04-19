Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 213.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

