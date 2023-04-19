Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 131,282 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,282 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Orchid Island Capital worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

ORC opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.57%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -26.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.