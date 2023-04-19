Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,921 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

XEL stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.