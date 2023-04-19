Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,521,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 744,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,958,000 after purchasing an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

ZBRA stock opened at $300.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.04. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $409.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

