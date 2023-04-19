Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,533 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $541.52 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $553.06. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.29.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.