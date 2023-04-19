Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $12,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Edison International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Edison International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 106,084 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Edison International by 2,742.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 532,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 514,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Edison International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 161,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

