Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,589.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,497.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,432.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

