Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 30,259 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,259 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE LVS opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

