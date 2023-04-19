Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 570,166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 188.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 331,515 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after acquiring an additional 182,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $352.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,496. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

