Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.05% of W.W. Grainger worth $14,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,064,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 339,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $666.34 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

