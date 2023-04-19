Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.36 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $147.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Further Reading

