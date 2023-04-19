Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $10.66 Million Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 80,281 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.90. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

