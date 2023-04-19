Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.51 Million Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,414 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.13% of Regency Centers worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $699,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 27.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

