Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,440 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shopify Stock Up 1.4 %

SHOP stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.