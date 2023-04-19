Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89,017 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 229,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,564 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.