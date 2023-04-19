Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,264 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GD opened at $229.96 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.08.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.