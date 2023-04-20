1,632 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 434 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.98, for a total transaction of $80,715.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,076.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

TT opened at $176.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.61.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

