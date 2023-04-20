180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $370.12 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

