180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $476,000 in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 110.7% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 52,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 108,443 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,428,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $685.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

