180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after buying an additional 196,032 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after buying an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after buying an additional 65,145 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $98.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

