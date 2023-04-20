2,349 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

CASY stock opened at $227.31 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.