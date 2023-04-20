AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) PT Raised to C$0.60

AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AbraSilver Resource Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ABBRF opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. AbraSilver Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.38.

About AbraSilver Resource

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as a precious metals exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Diablillos property that covers an area of approximately 79 square kilometers located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas property covering an area of 6,300 ha in Chubut Province, Argentina.

